Admarc employee steals 107 bags of maize

Police in Nsanje district have arrested an Admarc employee after he failed to account for about 107 bags of maize weighing 50 Kilograms each.

The bags are valued at K1.6 million.

Nsanje Police Public Relations Officer, Sergeant Agness Zalakoma identified the suspect as Mathias Muyatso aged 26.

According to Zalakoma, the suspect who until his arrest was working as a market officer at Tengani ADMARC in the district was found with the maize bags following an audit.

The development led the auditors who were conducting the audit to call for the police to arrest him.

Meanwhile, as investigation on the matter is currently underway, Muyatso is expected to appear before Nsanje First Grade court this afternoon to answer charges of theft by public servant which is contrary to section 286 of the penal code.

The suspect hails from Chasasa village, in the area of Traditional Authority (T/A) Vilima in Mwanza district.

The arrest of Muyatso comes a few weeks after another Admarc Officer at Nsanje Main Admarc depot was arrested on similar offence.

The graft busting body, the Anti- Corruption Bureau is also investigating former agriculture minister George Chaponda, suspended ADMARC CEO Foster Mulumbe and others in a suspicious K28 billion maize procurement deal from Zambia.