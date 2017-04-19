The truth behind fallout between Prophets Megas and Bushiri revealed

Malawi’s Prophet Sam Megas has of late been getting more attention than some of Africa’s well known men of God.

The South Africa based prophet was until a few a months ago one of Prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s trusted sons but the two parted ways.

Malawi24 has inside information on how two of Malawi’s celebrated prophets fell out with each other.

Background

Sam Megas is a young man from Malawi who is slowly making it big in South Africa as a prophet. After attending school at Lilongwe Pentecostal Christian School (LPC), he passed through the corridors of MCA where he studied accountancy.

Calling

Megas served under Apostle Ziba who groomed and helped him to his calling. He later opened his first ministry in Lilongwe, before he submitted to Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and joined ECG.

While at ECG, he planted a branch in Giyani, Limpopo where he managed to capture the hearts of many people and helped grow ECG in the province, and even gained the prophet’s doubters to ECG.

The fallout with ECG

It is understood that his uncontrollable fame, charisma and his sharp spiritual eye landed him in trouble. As per this reporter’s investigation, the young man became so famous that people from Limpopo and Giyani stopped making long trips to ECG Headquarters in Pretoria and opted to attend his church services that slowly became a darling and a source of life changing gospel.

To make matters worse, he captured the attention of Pretoria Headquarters members such that Giyani was the talk of people and everyone’s dream was to visit the unanimously growing church.

Later in human terms we understand that this young man was amassing great businesses and popularity in the big man’s field.

His ability to teach the word of salvation, prophecy, deliverance and revelation and to heal people usually left the congregation salivating for more to the extent that most of them slowly started changing their names from Bushiri to Megas.

It is claimed by other well-placed sources that this did not go down well with Bushiri who felt Megas had grown wings and was slowly becoming a centre of attraction.

“This is against ECG’s policies which discourage pastors from making a name for themselves but rather pave a way for Major Bushiri. Among others, pastors are not allowed to make any posters without putting the image of Bushiri on it. In most cases, Bushiri’s image has to be bigger than theirs,” said the source.

The fame of the ‘son’ prophet made the church administration act emotionally. Prophet Megas, who was then forced to use the name Apostle Sam Megas as a symbol of respect to Bushiri, was asked to vacate the branch, with the involvement of Prophet Uebert Angel doing the announcement of his removal in church service, which left people in shambles of confusion.

A new pastor and trusted son of Bushiri Pastor Paul Banda was sent to the branch.

“This angered members who then went on strike demanding that their resident man of God Prophet Sam Megas be reinstated and Banda removed,” another source told our reporter.

“Megas was then fired, and denied accessibility to things for him to suffer and asked to leave ECG, bringing division among members as most of them opted for the son rather than the Papa”, she added.

Megas, frustrated with his treatment at ECG, formed Swords Global Ministries.