TCC impressed by tobacco quality

The Tobacco Control Commission (TCC) has said it is impressed by the general quality of the crop being sold at this year’s tobacco market.

Chief Executive Officer of TCC David Luka said when compared to other countries, the quality of tobacco in Malawi is far much better.

He added that the Malawi gold is being bought at a better price unlike last season.

“Everything is going smoothly as the crop is fetching better prices when compared to last year and the quality of the tobacco is excellent as compared to other countries,” said Luka.

As of Thursday last week 1.3 million Kgs of tobacco had been sold at an average price of $1.35/Kg, according to Auction Holdings Limited.

Luka said the average price for the first week is higher than that of last year during the same period.

He added that most of the tobacco is being accepted. Luka however hoped that the situation will continue.

For a long time tobacco farmers have been crying foul over tobacco prices that made them not to benefit from their sweat.

But various quarters have been urging the farmers to diversify in their farming saying the worldwide anti-smoking campaign will lead to lower prices being offered to farmers or even a global tobacco ban.

The current tobacco selling season was opened by President Peter Mutharika last week.