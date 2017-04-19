Tanzanian found with stolen MTL cables

A 49-year-old Tanzanian man is in custody at Mzuzu Police Station after he was found with MTL cables suspected to have been stolen.

The suspect, Peter Mwakajumpha, is also facing charges of illegally staying in Malawi since he failed to produce any document to show that he is in the country legally.

According to police, the suspect was arrested during the night of April 14 when police officers were patrolling Zigwagwa Market in the city.

He was found in possession of 5 bags of 50kg each full of fresh cow skins and 4 bags of 20kg each full of MTL cables.

Meanwhile investigations are underway and the suspect will appear before court to answer charges of being found in possession of property suspected to have been stolen contrary to section 329 of the penal code and illegal stay.

Mwakajumpha comes from Kasumula Village, T/A Mwakasungula in Kiyera district of Tanzania.