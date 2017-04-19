Sulom reveals date when the Tnm Super League will kickoff

Long at last! The Tnm Super League is here.

Super League of Malawi (Sulom) has announced that the 2017 TNM Super League season will kick off next month.

Suloms says the top tier league starts on 5th May 2017.

According to the information made available to Malawi24, the official launch will be held in Lilongwe on the said date.

Initially, the league was supposed to kick off on 8th April but Sulom was forced to postpone following TNM’ decision to suspend its sponsorship of the league after receiving complaint from Competitions and Fair Trading Commission regarding contractual clauses between the mobile service provider and the league administrators.

As Sulom officials were awaiting for the suspension to be lifted, TNM hammered the final nail in Sulom’ coffin when the company announced the withdrawal of the K90 million sponsorship package.

The development forced Malawi Government through the Sports Minister Henry Mussa to engage TNM, which later, overturned the decision to pull out from sponsoring the league.

Now, after weeks of consultations between the sponsors and Sulom, the date for the kick-off has been set.

When contacted, Sulom treasurer Tiya Somba Banda said:”Certainly, the league will be launched on 5th May 2017. More details will be communicated later,” he said.