Simama League kicks off this weekend

Northern Region Simama Football League is expected to kick off this weekend with 16 teams registered to take part in the league.

General Secretary for the league Masiya Nyasulu confirmed this to Malawi24.

“We are ready to start the 2017 league journey on 22 April with the planned 16 teams on board,” he said

According to Nyasulu, 29 teams expressed interest to play in the league but only those ready to pay registration fee were selected.

“It wasn’t easy work to verify who to accommodate in the league because many clubs showed interest to play, Imagine more than 29 teams registered and we only considered 16 teams.

“Last season’s top eight teams had an upper hand to play this year but we were also looking for those who paid full affiliation fee amount, no half payments this season,” he said.

The Simama League is bankrolled to the tune of K4 million, the lowest when compared to other regional leagues which are the Central Region Chipiku League and Southern Region Master Security league.