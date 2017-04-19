Oxfam distances itself from precious stones found at KIA

Oxfam has said that it is not connected in any way to the precious stones found with its employee at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA).

According to a statement from Oxfam Malawi signed by Country Director John Makina, the employee Lerato Muhadi Motaung possessed the precious stones in her personal capacity.

Oxfam says Motaung is a South African and an employee of Oxfam South Africa based in Johannesburg and she was in the country for a training on Participatory Action Research organised by the organisation.

“Ms Motaung was expected to leave the country on 12th April, 2017 when KIA authorities arrested her for being found in possession of the precious stones. Oxfam understands that the authorities valued the stones found in possession of her at Twenty-thousand Kwacha,” reads the statement.

Oxfam has since stressed that as an organisation it does not condone any illegal or criminal acts.

“Oxfam will let the law run its course allowing authorities to do their work without any interference so that justice prevails,” says the statement.

Motaung appeared before court in Lilongwe and she was found guilty on charges of being found in possession of reserved minerals and attempting to export them contrary to section 99 (1) (a) and section 119 (2) of Minerals and Mines Act respectively.

She was fined to pay fifty-thousand kwacha and she paid.