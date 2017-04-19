Kumwenda, Chimaimba in hot soup for playing social football

Nyasa Big Bullets midfielder Kondwani Kumwenda and newly signed forward Bernard Chimaimba are in hot soup following their involvement in social football over the weekend in Ndirande Township.

According to information made available to Malawi24, the duo took part in a social football final against the rules of their club.

A very reliable source has confided in this publication that their coach Nsazurwimo Ramadhan has made it clear that he is no longer interested in the services of the two players who were captured on a private owned Television Station while in action for their team.

It has been reported that the Burundian tactician is very bitter and he has no intention of using the players in his squad.

And commenting on the issue, Bullets General Secretary Albert Chigoga said the duo will be summoned to a disciplinary hearing by the club.

“We will summon the players to a disciplinary hearing this week and we are assuring all Bullets family that this will stop. We will never allow our players to get involved with social football because when they are injured, it is the club that takes care of them as if they got injured while playing for us,” he said.

The club’s stance is that none of its players must get involved with social games after Mike Mkwate, one of Bullets’ promising youngsters, got injured while playing social football and it was the club that was forced to take care of him while nursing his injury.

In a related development, Blantyre United have suspended striker Brown Mizeyi and defender Yamikani Tambala for being found playing social football.

Head coach for the club Leo Mpulura has made it clear that if the suspension of the duo is lifted, he will resign from his position.