DPP dumps Namasasu

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has said it will hold primary elections in Lilongwe City South East Constituency despite the party having Bentry Namasasu who was the party’s candidate in the 2014 polls.

Confirming the development, DPP’s national director of elections Kondwani Nankhumwa said the party is to have primary elections for the by-election in Lilongwe City South East Constituency.

Nankhumwa said the party takes matters of democracy at heart hence the decision.

“We believe in democracy so we opened doors for new candidates to come to contest for the seat,” said Nankhumwa.

Meanwhile, reports show that three people have already expressed interest to take part in the primary elections for the party.

The by-election follows a Supreme Court ruling that the constituency should have a re-run following irregularities that were reported during the 2014 polls.

However, the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) insisted it will conduct a by-election arguing that electoral laws do not support a re-run.

Meanwhile, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has maintained Ulemu Msungama to stand on the party ticket for the elections in the constituency.

Msungama successfully challenged the results of the 2014 Parliamentary elections for the constituency after Namasasu was declared winner.