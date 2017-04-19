Bushiri underfire in Zambia

South Africa-based Malawian self-styled prophet Shepherd Bushiri has come under heavy fire in Zambia for claiming that there will be war and bloodshed in Zambia.

A grouping of religious organisations in Zambia have bashed the flamboyant ‘man of God’ for being the ‘Prophet’ of doom.

National House of Prayer Advisory Board described as absurd for a man calling himself prophet to only be interested in speaking doom about other countries leaving out real issues in the country of his origin.

“We reject and reverse words of doom over Zambia and I would like to advise Zambians not to be unsettled as our country is under a spiritual covering of the Lord Jesus Christ, as written in Isaiah 60:18 ” said Bishop Banda, who is also Zambia Assemblies of God overseer.

Prophet Bushiri is said to have prophesied that he was seeing a wall that represented Zambia and a big crack in that wall which eventually collapsed and killed a lot of people.

“According to his interpretation, the crack in the wall represented civil war in the country that would eventually claim many lives” reported Lusuka Times.

The board also rubbished prophet Bushiri’s prophecy over Zambia describing it at a cheap opportunistic move to earn self glorification.

Zambia is going through a turmoil, with Leader of Opposition, Hakainde Hichilema disputing results of the general elections held last August that saw Edgar Lungu being declared winner.

Meanwhile, Hakainde Hichilema has been arrested for treason after he reportedly refused to give way President Lungu’s convoy.