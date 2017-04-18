We will never listen to opposition parties – DPP

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has said it will never listen to any advice from opposition political parties.

DPP spokesperson Francis Kasaila made the remarks in reaction to criticism from the opposition that the DPP government is failing to find solutions to problems rocking the country.

Kasaila said DPP government will never take members from opposition seriously since they are not people of goodwill.

“We take Malawians seriously not opposition parties, we weren’t voted into power by the opposition. Therefore we can’t act because these issues aren’t coming from people of goodwill.

“We were not voted into power by Malawi Congress Party (MCP), we were voted by Malawians,” he said.

In their address, the opposition leaders highlighted 17 socioeconomic issues which are supposed to be addressed by the current government.

Among other issues, they demanded the arrest and prosecution of people who were involved in the maize purchase scandal.

They also demanded investigations into what they described as “suspicious deaths” of former Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Justice Maxon Mbendera and Justice George Bakuwa.

Mbendera died in August 2016 after collapsing during a meeting in Lilongwe while Justice Bakuwa died in November the same year while working on the controversial maize purchase from Zambia.

Some of the leaders that were present at the briefing are Lazarus Chakwera President of MCP, Newton Kambala President of United Transformation Party, Sam Mpasu President of New Labour Party, Loveness Gondwe President of National Rainbow Coalition, Uladi Mussa Acting President of Peoples Party, George Nnesa President of Malawi Forum for Unity & Development, Mark Katsonga Phiri President of People’s Progressive Movement.