RVG ignites tenure with a goalless draw

Ronny Van Geneugden’s first game in charge of the Malawi National Football team ended in a goalless draw against the Harambee Stars of Kenya in a strength-testing match in readiness for the 2018 Championship of African Nations (CHAN) Preliminary first leg qualifier against Madagascar this coming Sunday.

Van Geneugden used a 4-5-1 formation, with Nyasa Big Bullets’ Muhammad Sulumba playing as a lone striker.

According to reports from Nairobi, it was an entertaining game which was mostly dominated by the hosts.The

Flames had fewer chances than expected but unlocking Kenya’s defence proved too difficult for Van Geneugden’s boys.

In the second half, Lucky Malata rescued the Flames when he cleared the ball before crossing the line following a mistake by shot-stopper Ernest Kakhobwe in goals for Malawi.

Dalitso Sailesi and Yamikani Fodya were some of the substitutes to have been used during the match and after 90 minutes of play, goalless it ended.

The Flames will depart for Antananarivo on Wednesday for the clash on Sunday before hosting their opponents in the return leg on 29th April at Bingu National Stadium.

Malawi have never qualified for CHAN finals since it’s inspection.