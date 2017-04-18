Blantyre Social Football cheer Emma Mzagada in hospital

Blantyre Social Football teams on Saturday donated items and cash amounting to K98, 000 to former Malawi National Netball team defender Emma Mzagada who is currently admitted at Malamulo Hospital in Thyolo.

According to information made available to Malawi24, the items were assembled through a WhatsApp forum where members contributed in order to reach out to the former netballer.

And speaking in an interview with this publication, treasurer for the teams Lucy Chidule said as sports people they thought it wise to cheer Emma because she once put Malawi on the map.

“Emma is our friend and she needs our help. She must know that all of us in sports care for her,” she said.

Speaking after receiving the donation, Mzagada thanked the group for the gesture.

Mzagada, who played for the Queens for more than nine years, has been struggling with a bone infection which is known as Osteomyelitis since 2009.

She was rushed to the hospital last week by comedian Michael Usi.