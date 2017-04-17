Liquor in plastic bottles still on the market despite ban

Despite the Malawi Bureau of Standards (MBS) implementing a ban against liquor that is packaged in plastic bottles, Malawi24 has established that liquor sellers are not complying with the ban.

A snap survey that Malawi24 conducted in some areas in Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe established that the spirits are still being packed in plastic bottles against MBS’ order to see the liquor packed in glass bottles.

In areas like Area 23, Mtandile and Mitundu liquor packed in plastic bottles is still being sold.

Recently MBS implemented a ban against liquor that is packaged in plastic bottles in the country.

The ban was imposed following a court ruling on 4th January, 2017 in favour of MBS that manufacturing, packaging, distribution and sale of liquor in sachets and plastic bottles is illegal in Malawi.

According to a statement from MBS, the implementation of the ban in 2010 proved futile following injunctions obtained by some spirituous liquor producers but with this recent ruling the ban is going to be enforced.

“MBS therefore wishes to inform the general public and all manufacturers of the spirituous liquor that it will implement the ban following the ruling. The general public and all manufacturers are hereby advised to comply with the MBS Act Cap 51: 02 as stipulated in MS 210 (1990): Spirits specification which stipulates that spirits shall be packed in clean glass bottles,” reads the statement MBS issued.