Flames land safely in Kenya

The Flames of Malawi arrived safely in Kenya on Sunday where they will play a strength-testing match with their counterparts before connecting to Antananarivo for their 2018 Championship of African Nations (CHAN) preliminary first leg clash against Madagascar.

Flames mentor Ronny Van Geneugden named the final 18-man squad for the trip, with Peter Wadabwa, Robin Ngalande and Miracle Gabeya all left out due to injuries.

The Flames will play Kenya on Tuesday at 3 O’clock in the afternoon before leaving for Madagascar.

Speaking to the local media on Saturday, Van Geneugden said he is confident of grabbing a victory over Madagascar.

“I am very happy with the players and I am very confident of recording a victory over Madagascar next Sunday. The players are in a very good shape and they are hungry for success,” he told reporters.

Malawi will then host their opponents on 29th April at Bingu National Stadium in the second leg.

Ever since the competition’s inception, the Flames have never qualified for CHAN finals.

If they beat Madagascar, Van Geneugden’s boys will play Mozambique in the second preliminary qualifying round.