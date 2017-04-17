Chitipa pushing for Karonga stadium completion

Chitipa United are pushing for the completion of Karonga stadium in order to use it in the 2017 TNM Super League season.

Chitipa United General Secretary Marshall Mwenechanya made the revelation in an interview with this publication, saying as Chitipa United, they are trying to reason with the contractor to speed up works at the stadium.

Mwenechanya said Football Association of Malawi (FAM) officials after visiting the stadium advised the club to make sure the surface of the pitch is levelled, the perimeter fence is completed and stones inside the stadium are removed.

“We are trying to reason with the contractor to speed up a little so as to accommodate the time given.

“And some of the efforts made so far as directed by FAM officials earlier are as follows; levelling of the pitch surface, the completion of the perimeter fence and the removal of stones surrounding the inside of the stadium,” he said.

The Chitipa United general secretary further said the contractor has assured the club that the stadium will be ready for use by 31st May.

“After a series of consultations, the contractor is very much sure that the stadium will be ready and handed over to Karonga District Council by 31 May 2017,” said Mwenechanya.

He added that if the stadium will not be ready for use this season, the team will go for Rumphi community ground as their home ground since Mzuzu stadium will be under renovation.