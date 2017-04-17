Recent News
Ritaa
You are at: » » Chitipa pushing for Karonga stadium completion
Chitipa United

Chitipa pushing for Karonga stadium completion

0
By on Sports

Chitipa United are pushing for the completion of Karonga stadium in order to use it in the 2017 TNM Super League season.

Chitipa United General Secretary Marshall Mwenechanya made the revelation in an interview with this publication, saying as Chitipa United, they are trying to reason with the contractor to speed up works at the stadium.

Chitipa United

Marshall Mwenechanya: We are trying to reason with the contractor

Mwenechanya said Football Association of Malawi (FAM) officials after visiting the stadium advised the club to make sure the surface of the pitch is levelled, the perimeter fence is completed and stones inside the stadium are removed.

“We are trying to reason with the contractor to speed up a little so as to accommodate the time given.

“And  some  of the efforts  made  so far  as directed  by FAM  officials earlier  are as follows; levelling  of the  pitch surface, the completion  of the  perimeter fence and the  removal  of stones surrounding the inside  of the  stadium,” he said.

The Chitipa United general secretary further said the contractor has assured the club that the stadium will be ready for use by 31st May.

“After  a series  of consultations, the  contractor is very much  sure that  the stadium  will be  ready  and handed  over  to Karonga District  Council by 31 May  2017,” said Mwenechanya.

He added that if the stadium will not be ready for use this season, the team will go for Rumphi community ground as their home ground since Mzuzu stadium will be under renovation.

Share.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply