PAC summons three over Bingu’s wealth

The Parliamentary Accounts Committee (PAC) has disclosed that it is to meet again three state agencies that probed former President Bingu Wa Mutharika’s wealth.

Earlier, PAC met the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Auditor General and the Finance Intelligence Unit (FIU) to explain what they found about Bingu’s estate which a private valuer put at K61 Billion in 2012.

However, PAC has expressed dissatisfaction over the explanation by the three on the investigations.

PAC deputy chairperson Kamlepo Kalua said they are to meet the three to give more details on the probing of Malawi’s former leader.

Kalua added that the second meeting will be open to the public for the citizenry to know the truth of the matter.

But FIU has disclosed that the second meeting will not grant new information to the committee.

Late Bingu’s wealth raised eyebrows as some quarters alleged that the former leader might have syphoned taxpayers’ money for his international bank accounts deposits.