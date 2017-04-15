MEC not afraid of being sued

Despite the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) threatening to file a contempt of court case against Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) over a decision to have a by-election in Lilongwe City South East constituency, the electoral body has insisted that a re-run does not appear in electoral laws.

Speaking during a meeting with Parliamentary Legal Affairs Committee, MEC commissioner Jean Mathanga disclosed that the electoral body observed the Supreme Court ruling and resolved to have a by-election.

Mathanga added that the electoral body was served with an approval letter to hold a by-election in Lilongwe City South East Constituency by the registrar of the high Court.

“Kindly proceed to publish a notice in the gazette as per section 100 (3) (b) of the act and proceed to conduct fresh elections for the seat of the member of the national assembly of the said constituency,” Mathanga quoted part of the letter in her speech.

She further disclosed that the electoral body is set to open the campaign period from May 17 to June 4 to allow candidates sell themselves.

This come barely days after MCP threatened to sue MEC if it is to hold a by-election in

Lilongwe City South East Constituency arguing that the court ruling must be respected.

The Supreme Court in Malawi ruled that the constituency should have a re-run following reports of irregularities that marred the May 2014 polls in the constituency.