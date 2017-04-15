KB speaks tough ahead of charity shield

TNM Super League reigning champions Kamuzu Barracks (KB) have told Nyasa Big Bullets to expect a loss in their encounter this afternoon.

The two teams are expected to clash in FAM’s Charity Shield at Civo Stadium in Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe.

KB team manager, Francis Shaba, has told all Bullets supporters whom he has labelled as “disciplined fans” to flock to the arena in large numbers and see their team losing.

“We are just asking all the Bullets fans to come and watch the match though they will get nothing from the encounter,” he said.

He added by asking officiating personnel to be fair during the encounter for the fans to watch an entertaining match.

“If officiation will be good then fans will watch a good match. We just ask referees to be fair tomorrow (Saturday). We don’t want to see what happened recently during the bonanza,” uttered Shaba.

The team manager claimed that the bonanza in which Be Forward Wanderers emerged winners, the officiating personnel were not fair to all the teams involved in the tournament.

The aim of this year’s Charity Shield is to source fans which will be used to buy assorted items to be donated to Kachere Rehabilitation Centre.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has said that fans are responding very well as many tickets have been sold so far.