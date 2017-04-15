ICTAM elects new committee

The Information and Communications Technology Association of Malawi (ICTAM) held an extraordinary general meeting at Sunbird Mount Soche on Saturday last week to elect new members.

The association’s president, Wisely Phiri, was re-elected, with former Publicity Secretary Bram Fudzulani ushered in as Vice President.

Daud Suleman also retained his post as the association’s treasurer while Tuntufye Mwamlima was elected Secretary General.

During the indaba, ICTAM revised the posts of executive membership in order to meet the growing ICT needs.

Edmond Kachale was elected executive member responsible for membership drive while Adam Gondwe was elected as an executive member responsible for innovation.

Women in ICT position went to Dorothy Kusani, with Chancy Jere ushered in as executive member responsible for corporate affairs.

And speaking to Malawi24 after the Indaba, the newly elected Vice President Fudzulani said the new executive needs to brainstorm to function properly.

“The new executive committee’s task is to map out way forward by drafting our calendar of events and a master plan,” he said.

On his part, ICTAM president Phiri said the association will aim to enhance ICT penetration into rural areas so that communities should easily benefit and access such services.

“We have been communicating with Government officials and we have also contributed to some ICT related bills in parliament. We feel through this way our goals will be achieved,” he explained.

He also stated that the new executive positions have been redefined for the smooth running of the association.

“Last time, we had members who were just part of the ship but they had no direction. We have now defined the role for each committee for easy operation,” he concluded.

Prior to the elective extra-ordinary general meeting, the association adopted a new constitution to address some of the challenges that have emerged because of changes in technological development.