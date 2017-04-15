APM warns employers: You will be deported if you call Malawians monkeys

President Peter Mutharika has warned foreign employers that if they are found calling Malawian employees monkey they will be chased out of the country for good.

Mutharika made the remarks during a meeting with members of Malawi Congress of Trade Union (MCTU) at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe on Thursday.

Recently, 46-year-old German Hinteregger Jurgen was deported for calling a Malawian worker a monkey.

In his remarks, Mutharika said calling someone a monkey is an insult and his government cannot condone such abuse.

The Malawi leader warned employers that they should not be treating workers as if they are in the year 1894.

“I know there are some employers who treat their workers as if they are in the year 1894 when workers did not have rights. May I remind them, that this is 2017, and this is Malawi. We now have a government that believes and protects the rights of workers. Let us all, employers and employees, fulfil our duties and our responsibilities,” Mutharika said.

He also said that introduction of community technical colleges by his government was geared to impart skills in Malawians with the aim of boosting labour force.

“As you all know, my Government established community colleges in order to improve knowledge and skills. We will have community Technical Colleges in all districts in this country. Skilled labour has higher value and is instrumental in the growth and development of the country,” said Mutharika.