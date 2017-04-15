ACB needs time to investigate Chaponda – analyst

A political scientist in the country says there is need to give the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) time to investigate the case regarding former minister of Agriculture George Chaponda before suggesting that he should be arrested.

This comes after opposition parties accused government of shielding Chaponda and failing to arrest him on charges relating to the maize scandal.

Speaking to Malawi24, political scientist Wonderful Mkhutche said government has no influence on the matter as the issue is being handled by the ACB.

“Since ACB is ideally an independent body, government has nothing to say at this stage. ACB has to do its job without government’s influence hence its silence,” said Mkhutche.

He added that there is need to give the bureau time to investigate more on the issue saying time will tell whether Chaponda has a case to answer or not.

On government’s response to the opposition parties’ concerns, Mkhutche said the President Peter Mutharika administration need wisdom on how to handle criticism from the opposition parties as well as other bodies.

He said: “some of the issues being raised by the opposition parties are valid and relevant and dismissing them as merely bitterness of losing the 2014 general elections is misusing the privilege of having political opposition.”