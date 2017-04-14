Zambian worshippers robbed in Malawi

Police in Lilongwe have recovered various items suspected to have been stolen from Zambian members of Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) on Sunday at Mtandile in the capital city.

Lingadzi Police Spokesperson Foster Benjamin told Malawi24 that the items which include two laptops, a computer projector, an HD camera, and two tablet phones were recovered on Tuesday from a suspect’s house.

Benjamin has identified the suspect as Mike Justine.

According to Benjamin, on Sunday night at around 9 o’clock Mr Kapukuta Mulenga, a Zambian pastor, came to Malawi in the company of other faithfuls in readiness for the Easter prayers.

Later the visitors discovered that their gadgets had been stolen.

“They reported the incident to Lingadzi Police Sub-Station, prompting the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) team to institute investigations and following a tip-off, the police raided the suspect’s house and recovered the items,” Benjamin said.

Justine has since been charged with breaking into a building and committing a felony therein which contravenes Section 311 of the Penal code and he is expected to appear before court soon.

He hails from Kavalo Village in the area of Traditional Authority Chimutu in Lilongwe district.