PAC loses Muslim support

The Muslim Association of Malawi (MAM) has said that Public Affairs Committee (PAC) as a religious grouping should be handling matters of the country in a prophetic way and appreciating some of the achievements made by government.

The remarks have been made by MAM spokesperson Sheikh Dinala Chabulika in an interview with taxpayer funded Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC).

In his speech, Chabulika accused PAC of losing track on how to handle things by just focusing on the negative things of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) led government.

“PAC should be like prophets who were sent by God to serve His servants. When saying anything they must be like bridge by linking the government to people not just attacking government,” Chabulika said.

“What PAC said that DPP led government has failed is wrong because you don’t come up with a conclusive statement. The role of PAC is to advise government on what government is doing good and where things are going wrong. That is the role of PAC,” Chabulika added.

He further said that the DPP led government should be given a chance to complete its mission and that no one can say that it has failed since it has just governed the country for about three years.

“DPP government is doing a great job in the country. Recently the country was hit by hunger but government worked tirelessly to see such people having food. No one has died from hunger as how President Peter Mutharika assured Malawians,” said Chabulika.

“If PAC choose not to thank government for that, they have a problem. They would have hailed government for constructing roads, Bingu National stadium among others. We have to appreciate that government has helped to supply maize to the hunger stricken people,” he added.

Recently, PAC said Mutharika and his government have failed to run the country.

PAC in a statement said that the DPP administration has failed to perform and its leadership has demonstrated indecisiveness on critical matters like failing to tackle social economic and political issues since it got elected into power in 2014.

“After a careful examination on the incidents of corruption, we note that DPP administration has been greatly characterized by corrupt practices, financial indiscipline and selective justice,” reads part of the statement.