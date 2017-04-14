Mutharika wary of trade unions

President Peter Mutharika has asked trade unions in the country to be involved in nation building rather than destruction.

He said this during a meeting with the Malawi Congress of Trade Unions (MCTU) on Thursday.

Mutharika said he has been a friend of trade unions for many years and he has been observing how the trade unions have been conducting themselves.

“I value the work of trade unions in the country. I must say that there is need for trade unions to be involved in nation building, not destruction,” said Mutharika.

He added that he is committed to make sure that rights of workers are observed saying a country’s stability determines the working environment of labourers.

According to Mutharika, his government will make sure that a conducive environment is there for labourers and it will make sure that employers are fulfilling their duties and responsibilities.

He said he is aware that there are some employers who ill-treat their workers and he reminded them that his government believes in the protection of workers.