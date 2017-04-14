Devotion: Let the Word Energize You

Luke 5 : 5-6 ” And Simon answered, “Master, we toiled all night and took nothing! But at your word I will let down the nets.” And when they had done this, they enclosed a large number of fish, and their nets were breaking.”

Simon Peter an experienced fisherman was tired. Had no good words for the lake. He caught nothing the whole night. His experience failed. His proximity to the known fishermen didn’t work either. He was about to give up till the Master spoke to Him. He took hold of the words of the Master and got new strength that energised him to launch once more and caught the desired fish: Even more than what he desired.

Get hold of His Word and let His Word be your strength that should energise you and move forward to your destiny. Your human strength will fail. Your experience will not take you far. Your human abilities will have some limits, but His Word will energise you to keep on moving. You need to wait upon the Lord. To wait upon the Lord is to take instructions from Him. Just as the restaurant waiter takes instructions from the customer; so is a believer who waits upon the Lord. He is the believer who listens to the Master’s Word or instructions and do them. Such a believer gets new strength to move ahead. Isaiah 40 : 29-31 ” He gives power to the faint, and to him who has no might he increases strength. Even youths shall faint and be weary, and young men shall fall exhausted; but they who wait on the LORD shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings like eagles; they shall run and not be weary; they shall walk and not faint.”

May you mount with new strength as you do His Word.

Confession

I am moving from strength to strength, success to success, power to power because of the Word of God. I will always be renewed in strength through His Word. In Jesus Name. Amen.

