Six players released from Flames camp

Flames head coach Ronny Van Geneugden has released six players from camp ahead of the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifier against Madagascar on April 22.

Mafco’s Ben Mbewe and Be Forward Wanderers’ trio of Isaac Kaliyati, Rafick Namwera and Mike Kaziputa as well as Blue Eagles right back Steve Chagoma and Masters Security winger Robin Ngalande have all been sent home just three days before Malawi’s departure to Antananarivo.

According to information at hand, the players failed to impress Van Geneugden’s led technical panel hence their release from the camp.

Malawi will play Kenya on 18th April before connecting to Antananarivo for the first leg clash. The Flames will then host their opponents at the newly built Bingu National Stadium in May.

Malawi has never made it to CHAN finals ever since its inception. If they pass this stage, the Flames will play Mozambique in the second preliminary round.