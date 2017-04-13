Opposition gang up against Mutharika

Opposition parties in Malawi have expressed dismay over President Peter Mutharika’s failure to deal with corruption that has marred the country.

Speaking during a press briefing held in Lilongwe on Thursday morning, Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president who is also leader of opposition Lazarus Chakwera condemned the inaction of the government on top officials involved in corruption.

Chakwera who was joined by People’s Progressive Movement (PPM) leader Mark Katsonga, Loveness Gondwe of National Rainbow Coalition (NARC), People’s Party (PP) acting president Uladi Mussa, and George Mnesa of MAFUNDE described Mutharika to be a failure in ruling the country.

The parties also pointed out on failure by government to implement the resolutions made by Public Affairs Committee (PAC) last year.

During the briefing, the parties also cited inaction of government on controversial issues arguing that the recent maize saga is yet to see the light as no arrest has been made on the matter despite investigations.

Meanwhile government has demanded “evidence” on corruption cases for the authorities to make arrests on the mentioned issues.

Government spokesperson Nicholas Dausi called on the parties to join government in fighting corruption in the country.

The briefing comes barely days after PAC held a press briefing in Blantyre where the religious body said Mutharika’s leadership has dismally failed.