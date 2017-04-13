Machinga police on a mission to end sexual abuse

Following the rise in gender based violence and sexual abuse cases in the district, police in Machinga are conducting awareness campaigns with a mission to reduce the cases.

During one meeting, Senior Chief Chamba applauded the law enforcers for conducting the campaign and asked them to conduct regular rural patrols and to orient community police forum members for them to work professionally. He also asked the community to report any violence against children.

Speaking to the gathering, Machinga Police Community Policing Coordinator Naison Chibondo highlighted some violence against children such as forced marriages, scalding, defilement, and incest. He then asked people to report such cases instantly.

Senior assistant commissioner of police Dorothy Kawale asked communities to report any misunderstandings to police rather than killing themselves.

She also asked the gathering to protect rights of children by avoiding child trafficking and child labour.

Kawale also reminded the communities on their role in ending attacks against people with albinism.

The meetings are continuing and will be regularly conducted by all police formations.