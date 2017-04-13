Crocodile kills man

A 33-year-old man identified as Chimwemwe Chilembwe has died after being attacked by a marauding crocodile at Lizimba dock along Lake Malawi in Mangochi.

Mangochi Police Deputy Spokesperson Amina Daudi has confirmed the death to Malawi24.

According to Daudi, the victim along with other two fishermen went to trap their fishing nets into the lake and as they were walking along the shore in the reeds, suddenly a crocodile struck Chimwemwe (deceased) down and dragged him into deep waters.

“His fellow fishermen ran for their lives and reported the matter to village headman Lizimba. People flocked to the lake in order to rescue the victim. They mounted a search in the water but found him already dead and some body parts from the pelvic downwards bitten,” she added.

Postmortem revealed that death was due to severe head and pelvic injuries.

Police in the district have since advised the general public to avoid visiting crocodile infested places to reduce such incidents from happening.

Chimwemwe hailed from Nona village, Traditional Authority Nankumba in Mangochi district.