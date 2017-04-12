Gaba four goals adrift of PSL’s current top goal scorer

…Chiukepo continues to struggle

The former Nyasa Big Bullets forward netted from the penalty spot to inspire Bidvest Wits to a comfortable 3-0 victory over Golden Arrows to move to the summit of Absa Premiership.

Gabadinho Mhango scored his 9th goal of the season to be four goals shy of the current top goal scorer Tendai Ndolo.

Mhango was lethal as his shot was handled by Arrows defender Matome Mathiane, allowing the 24 year old to put the ball into the back of the net from the spot.

As Mhango was having a gland game, his Malawian counterpart Chiukepo Msowoya who came in as a substitute four minutes before the interval, was having a night to forget as he continues to struggle in front of goals.

The former Bullets, Escom United and Orlando Pirates striker, who joined Arrows in January on a six month deal, is yet to find the back of the net.

His first game was a nightmare as he scored into his own net before receiving a red card in the following match.

Defeat aside, it was a good news to Malawi as three of its proffessional players were featured in yesterday’s match.