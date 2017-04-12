CHAM students irked by council’s supplementary exams

Students under Christian Health Association of Malawi (CHAM) have protested the Nurses and Midwives Council of Malawi’s (NMCM) decision to hold supplementary exams this month.

The concerned students’ secretary Sunganani Gondwe has faulted the council for giving them a short period of time to prepare for the exams.

The council through a letter dated April 3, with reference number: NC/A/RGR26 vol II disclosed that students who failed licensure exams last year will write supplementary exams this month.

But speaking in an interview with Malawi24, Gondwe said the students wanted to write the exams in the month of May.

“The period that was given is too short for one to go and process all the requirements and the council demands that we should go and pay direct to the Secretariat in Lilongwe and we feel some are likely to fail due to travel cost,” said Gondwe.

He added that the students are to hold demonstrations in Lilongwe against the decision of writing the exams this month.

“With the Easter holiday it is not possible for us to have it within the week but next week we should be in position of having the demonstrations right now we are waiting for the Lilongwe City Council to give us a go ahead,” he added.

The students wore angry faces over 75 percent failure rate for last year’s licensure exams. Out of 669 students from CHAM nursing colleges, 168 passed the exams.