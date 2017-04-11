MEC risks contempt of court

…MCP wants court ruling respected

The opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has vowed to sue Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) for proceeding with a by-election in Lilongwe South East constituency despite the Supreme Court on the land ruling that there should be a re-run.

MEC disclosed that it will hold by-elections instead of re-run arguing that the constitution of the country has not given the provision stated in the court ruling.

Spokesperson for the electoral body Sangwani Mwafulirwa said the commission will proceed with the by-election since it has held wide consultations on the matter.

However the MCP has said that it will take MEC to court if the commission goes ahead with plans to hold a by-election.

According to MCP acting secretary general Eisenhower Mkaka, the commission should respect the court ruling.

“The court orders a re-run and it was clear, if MEC decides otherwise that will be a reason enough to file for the contempt of court,” said Mkaka.

Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal ordered a re-run of elections in Lilongwe City South East constituency after MCP candidate Ulemu Msungama challenged the results which declared Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate Bentley Namasasu winner.

Msungama challenged the results of the May 20, 2014 Tripartite Elections parliamentary race in the constituency on the basis that his votes were counted as Namasasu’s.

The MCP candidate then met a challenge of backing his claim as fire gutted the MEC warehouse making it impossible to recount votes.