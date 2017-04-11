Malawi’s Ritaa falls head over heels

Malawi’s indomitable Queen of the mic is back with a bang with a surprise release entitled, Winner.

“It is a romantic pop song that has an afro-centric fusion. It is a dance tune that will revitalise ladies to a twerking excitement and boys to a gusto,” said the 21-year old femcee who is madly in love in Winner.

She also revealed that she is working on a video for the song and has assembled a team of video producers and choreographers.

“I want this to be one of the best videos Malawi has ever seen. As such I am working with some of Malawi’s finest so that the end product can be a winner as well,” said the soft-spoken artiste.

The song has been produced by Jay EMM and marks Ritaa’s first single of 2017 having finished 2016 on a higher note with three chart toping singles, namely Chapatali, Down Down and One Time.

Winner can be downloaded through this link or streamed at: