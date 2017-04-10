SAJ North to play in Presidential Cup

After finishing on position three in the national Sports Administrator and Journalists (SAJ) tournament, SAJ North team has decided to participate in the Presidential Cup.

Speaking to Malawi24, SAJ North chairman Masiya Nyasulu said this will help the team to be active until next year when another tournament will be held in Eastern region of Zomba.

“True we want to maintain our team which participated in the just ended SAJ tournament. Plus we want to settle for those who can be the real members for SAJ Northern Region.

“We have assembled a good team this year and joining the presidential cup will help us to keep our players until next year SAJ tournament.

“In the just ended tournament we learnt a lot and we hope this time north we will be much prepared than in previous years,” said Nyasulu.

North SAJ finished third in the SAJ tournament after beating Eastern region 5-2 in third place tie.

This year’s presidential cup will be played by teams at district, regional and national levels. However, Super League sides will not be involved in the cup.