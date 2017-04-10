Police rescue thieves in Lilongwe

Police in Lilongwe have rescued from an angry mob two people suspected of stealing items worth K400,000 in two separate incidents.

Lingadzi Police Spokesperson Foster Benjamin told Malawi24 that the two Daniel Jonas 21, and Salati Kamukhozi 32, hit two houses within Mtsiriza location where they went away with various assorted items.

According to Benjamin, the suspects broke into the house of Toneki Banda and stole Kitchen utensils, maize flour and three big cassette speakers all valued at K150, 000.

“While going out to answer the call of nature Banda noticed one suspect Jonas fleeing from his house and he took chase while calling out of help,” Benjamin said.

“People assembled and managed to apprehend Jonas before severely assaulting him. The suspect revealed that he had hidden the items in the bush,” Benjamin added.

Jonasi implicated his accomplice prompting the angry mob to hunt and descend on him.

Investigations, however, further revealed that the two suspects had also hit the house of Luka Masson, a businessman at Mtsiriza where they allegedly made off with among others, a car battery, solar panel and Itel cellphone all worth K250,000.

The suspected criminals are said to have committed the offence during the night of April 6.

Police have since recovered the items from Kamukhozi’s house.

The suspects are expected to appear before court soon to answer theft charges which contravene Section 278 of the Penal Code.

Jonasi hails from Zalimu Village in the area of Traditional Authority Nkaya in Balaka District while Kamukhozi is from Nakuwawa Village in Njewa in Lilongwe District.