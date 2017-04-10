MEC to proceed with Lilongwe by-election

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has insisted that it will hold a by-election in Lilongwe South East constituency despite some quarters being critical of the move.

MEC announced that it will hold a by-election in Lilongwe despite a court ruling that they should hold a re-run.

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) faulted the development arguing MEC must respect court order.

Confirming the development, MEC spokesperson Sangwani Mwafulirwa said MEC officials have already debated on the issue.

“We are in a democratic country where everyone has freedom of expression on issues, what I can say is that the commission has deliberated on the matter,” said Mwafulirwa.

Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal ordered a re-run of elections in Lilongwe City South East constituency after Malawi Congress Party (MCP) candidate Ulemu Msungama challenged the results which declared Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate Bentley Namasasu winner.

Msungama challenged the results of the May 20, 2014 Tripartite Elections parliamentary race in the constituency on the basis that his votes were counted as Namasasu’s.

The MCP candidate then met a challenge of backing his claim as fire gutted the MEC warehouse making it impossible to recount votes.