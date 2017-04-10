Malawians are lazy – Govt

Government through its spokesperson Nicholas Dausi has faulted the country’s citizens for being lazy saying the laziness is the reason for poverty in Malawi.

The sentiments follow a statement by Public Affairs Committee (PAC) that blamed the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) led government for failing to improve the lives of citizens.

PAC disclosed that corruption is blocking the country’s drive to prosperity among the citizens of Malawi.

However, Malawi’s minister of information Dausi has said Malawians lack a spirit of hardwork to develop the country.

“Look around the urban and rural set up you will note that Malawians work for three months, the rest of the months we don’t work,” said Dausi.

He then urged authorities to consider helping the citizenry to be hardworkers to avert the poverty levels.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently disclosed Malawi’s economy looks promising with its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) going up as the country expects a bumper maize harvest.

The economy fell below 3 percent in 2016 due to poor climatic conditions in the three previous years. It is however expected to grow in the range of 4-5 percent this year.