Devotion: Act on Your Personal Word

John11:43 “When he had said this, he shouted in a loud voice, “Lazarus, come out!” The one who had died came out, his feet and hands tied up with strips of cloth, and a cloth wrapped around his face. Jesus said to them, “Unwrap him and let him go.”

There were many people buried in that grave yard. The resurrection Word was addressed to Lazarus. He acted on it and he got results.

Acts 22:7-9 ” Then I fell to the ground and heard a voice saying to me, ‘Saul, Saul, why are you persecuting me?’ I answered, ‘Who are you, Lord?’ He said to me, ‘I am Jesus the Nazarene, whom you are persecuting.’ Those who were with me saw the light, but did not understand the voice of the one who was speaking to me.

In the scripture above there was light and a voice. All of them saw the light and heard some voice. However only Saul understood what was spoken because it was addressed to him. It was his personal word. He acted on it and got right results.

There are times God would speak to a group and there are other times He would speak to you personally. Same message may go to many but each one would understand it differently and would take different courses of action. Different people would read same verse but hear or understand it differently because there is a specific Word for you which only you should understand in that way and act upon it. I remember one day we announced a single day prayer and fasting. Someone heard a one week prayer and fasting and he did a one week and got right results. That’s how the personal word of God came to him. He acted on that and got the results.

Personal word needs personal action. Dont copy how the other person has responded to the Word. Do according to the specific instructions given to you and you will be a success. Dont wait for others because they hear it differently. Just take the necessary action. Even if others are doing nothing, don’t copy them. Rather do what the Word says to you because it is a personal Word. James 1 : 22 ” But be doers of the word, and not hearers only, deceiving yourselves.”

Prayer

Thank you Father for the personal Word you give me every day. As I hear the word, I do the Word and get all the benefits in Your Word. In Jesus Name. Amen

