56 illegal immigrants arrested

Immigration officials from Mzuzu on Friday night apprehended 56 male Ethiopian nationals around Engucwini area in Mzimba.

The Ethiopians entered into the country illegally contrary to Section 21(1) of the Malawi Immigration Act.

The 56 were packed in a lorry that was coming from Karonga direction heading to an unknown destination.

Upon realising that Immigration officials were chasing the vehicle, the driver of the lorry decided to divert from the M1 road to Engucwini road.

He then stopped the vehicle and ran away, leaving the immigrants who were fully covered at the back.

Currently, the 56 are in Mzuzu Police custody awaiting legal proceedings.

*Report by Francis Chitambuli