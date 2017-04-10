The University of Malawi (UNIMA) has released names of candidates who have been selected to pursue various generic programmes for the 2017/2018 academic year at its constituent colleges.

The colleges include, the Polytechnic, Kamuzu College of Nursing, the Chancellor College and College of Medicine

The list also include Mature students selected to pursue various programmes.

Further details should be sought from the University.

GET THE LISTS BELOW

1, 2017-2018 UNIMA MATURE ENTRY CANDIDATES

2. COLLEGE-OF-MEDICINE-SELECTION-LIST

3. KAMUZU-COLLEGE-OF-NURSING-SELECTION-LIST-1

4.POLYTECHNIC-SELECTION-LIST

5. CHANCO-SELECTION-LIST