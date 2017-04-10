12 year old, STD 5 pupil hangs himself after failing exams

A 12-year-old boy in Thyolo district has hanged himself to death for fear of being whipped by his father after failing exams.

According to police file, the boy Sylvester Mvahiwa is a son of Sergeant Sylvester Mvahiwa of Thyolo police.

The police file made available to this publication has indicated that the boy along with his relatives were warned by the father that anyone who will fail the second term exams will be whipped.

After closing the term on April 7, the young Sylvester found that he had failed the exams a development which raised fear in him that he will be whipped as per the warning.

He thought of ending his life and was later found hanging from a water pipe behind a bathroom.

Police say the boy hanged himself using a cloth and was rushed to Thyolo district Hospital after being found by one of his relatives.

Upon arrival at the hospital, Sylvester was pronounced dead and hospital officials confirmed death was due to suffocation.

The deceased was from Makalani village Traditional Authority Mpama in Thyolo.