Micium Mhone back at Blue Eagles

Micium Mhone has committed his future to Blue Eagles fc as the player has started training with the Area 30 cops.

Since returning from South Africa, a lot has been said concerning his future as he was highly linked with a move to Nyasa Big Bullets.

But the former Nkhatabay Medicals midfielder has decided to join the Area 30 cops to end all the speculation concerning his future.

Meanwhile newly appointed Blue Eagles coach Audrow Makonyola has appointed Mhone to be the team’s captain come next season replacing Steve Chagoma.

Mhone will be deputised by the Area 30 cop goal minder John Soko with Gregory Nachipo as his second vice captain.

Blue Eagles media officer Joseph Kachikho confirmed this development saying Mhone has been appointed as the team’s captain whereas John Soko is his vice-captain.

The appointment of the team’s leaders is the first task which has been carried out by the newly appointed Blue Eagles coach Audrow Makonyola who has replaced Deckleck Msakakuona who was appointed as the Malawi National team second assistant coach a few weeks ago.