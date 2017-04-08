Late Douglas Chirambo’s tombstone unveiling today

The former Nyasa Big Bullets and Flames left back died on 5th April 2015 after succumbing to Intracranial Neoplasm (brain tumor).

Now, his friends formed a WhatsApp group called ‘Friends of late Douglas Chirambo’s aimed at fundraising money for the fallen hero’ tombstone.

According to information made available to Malawi24, the group has managed to source up to MK1.5 Million for the tombstone.

The unveiling ceremony will take place at Jodi Village, T/A Chikulamayembe, Bolero in the district of Rumphi. The ceremony will start at 10:00am.

Former Bullets General Secretary Higger Mkandawire, George Ndindi, Sankhani Mkandawire, Anthony Msendema, George Nyirenda, Chimango Kayira, Albert Chigoga and many more football fanatics were behind the idea of forming the group in order to honor the fallen hero.