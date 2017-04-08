Bullets sign starlet from Tigers

The striker who scored 14 goals for Azam Tigers in the TNM Super League last season has completed has signed a three year contract with Nyasa Big Bullets.

Bright Munthali, whose contract with Tigers expired, will start his preparations with his new club next week.

Bullets General Secretary Albert Chigoga confirmed the development saying Munthali is now their player.

“Finally the deal for Bright Munthali has been sealed as he has signed a 3 year contract and we can confirm that Munthali is a Bullets player from now onwards,” he said.

He also revealed the list of players that have joined the Peoples team.

“We have signed goalkeeper Rabson Chiyenda from Mzuni FC, Andy Kamlete from UK, Dave Banda from Nsanama FC, Ernest Petro from Bullets Reserve Side, Chimwemwe Idana from Yizo-Yizo Warriors, Bernard Chimaimba from Premier Bet Wizards and Chimango Kayira from Clube da Costa de Sol,” he explained.