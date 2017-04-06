VP cheers flood victims in Karonga

Vice President of Republic of Malawi Saulos Chilima on Wednesday visited flood victims in Karonga where he donated relief items.

The donation ceremony was held at Kasoba Anglican Church where the victims are camped. Speaking during the donation, Chilima assured the victims that government will do everything to support them.

“Government is very concerned with the development. We promise to help you and don’t fear to knock our doors when you need something,” said Chilima.

He however advised the beneficiaries not to abuse the items.

The donated items include blankets, pails and various food items. About 5520 households have been affected in the area of Chief Kyungu, Wasambo, Kilipula and Mwirang’ombe.

Four people have died, six are injured while three people are still missing due to the floods. Crops in several villages have been damaged.

85 people are camped at Dumili camp and Anglican Church in the area of chief Kyungu while 159 households are camped at Kilipula camp.