Ronny Van Geneugden has never coached national team

The 48 year-old former Belgium midfielder has never coached any national team before as he is on the verge of being named new Malawi national football team head coach.

Ronny Van Geneugden is expected to jet into the country this afternoon to start his tenure as the Malawi National Football Team head coach.

However, his profile has indicated that he has never coached a national team before.

His CV at club level is impressive, with records showing his success with a Belgian side Oud-Heverlee Leuven in 2010 when the club competed in the third division before being promoted into the second division.

According to www.football.top.com, the last club he coached was Enosis Neon Paralimni from November 2015 to May 2016.

It has been reported that Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has opted to hire Van Geneugden because of what Malawi can afford to offer to him.

He becomes the second expatriate coach to be incharge of Malawi for the past five years.

The last expatriate coach was a fellow Belgian Thom Saintfiet who left the post after failling to guide Malawi to 2014 African Cup of Nations.

Before joining the managerial career, Van Geneugden played for several clubs before hanging up his boots in 2002.