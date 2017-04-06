Man murders wife’s lover

A man in Mangochi district has murdered a person whom he caught having sex with his wife.

Mangochi Police Deputy Public Relations Officer Amina Daudi has confirmed the death of the man.

Daudi told Malawi24 that Davis Daudi murdered Blessings James, 36, of Saidi Matola village, Traditional Authority Nankumba in the district.

According to Daudi, the deceased had a sexual relationship with the suspect’s wife and on Tuesday when the suspect was out for business the lover went to the suspect’s house which is 200 metres away from his house but in the same village in order to have sex with the woman.

“Suddenly whilst there the suspect appeared and he caught them red-handed. He assaulted the lover to death before running away.” Daudi said.

Postmortem conducted at Monkey-Bay Health Centre revealed that death was due to severe neck injuries.

Meanwhile the Police are hunting for the suspect who is still large and if arrested he will be charged with murder which is contrary to section 209 of the Penal code.

The Police have since urged members of the general public to avoid taking laws into their own hands and whenever they face such matters they should report to the Police or seek help from their family advocates in order to avoid committing serious crimes.