Abortion cases double in Malawi

As Malawi is yet to make a stand on legalization of safe abortion, a recent research has disclosed that abortion cases have doubled from 2009 to 2015.

A research by Guttmacher Institute and University of Malawi has disclosed that there stood a 38 percent of abortions per 1000 women aged 15 to 49 in 2015.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi24, on Thursday one of the researchers from College of Medicine a constituent college of the University of Malawi (Unima), Doctor Chisale Mhango (Senior Lecturer in Obstetrics and Gynecology) said abortions of this sort are a cause for worry.

“We found that induced abortion is still a problem in Malawi, you may recall that in 2009 they were 67,000 induced abortions in Malawi in 2015 the figures have up to 141,000. Though this follows reports of high contraception use in Malawi” said Mhango.

The research further discloses that the majority of induced abortion procedures in Malawi are performed under clandestine and unsafe conditions.

Complications from abortions have been estimated to account for 6 percent and 18 percent of maternal deaths in Malawi.

Abortion is only legal in Malawi if it’s meant to save a woman’s life and obtaining an abortion for any other person is punishable by 7 to 14 years in prison.

The abortion and post abortion study by the two institutions was made possible with grants from United Kingdom (UK) government, the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation.