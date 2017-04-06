5th Malawian battalion to leave for DRC

A 5th Malawian battalion is set to be deployed to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) later next month after successfully undergoing pre-deployment training that was supported by the United Kingdom.

The 1st Battalion Royal Regiment of Scotland conducted the training with support from the British Peace Support Team based in South Africa.

Malawian troops have since 2013 been doing a professional and commendable job alongside troops from South Africa and Tanzania—as part of the Force Intervention Brigade (FIB)—to stabilise the eastern part of DRC.

Various rebel groups have prevented the DRC government from exerting total control and have committed untold atrocities against women and children.

The UK has since said that it supports Malawi to fulfil her peacekeeping commitments to protect vulnerable citizens and help progress towards a stable and prosperous continent.